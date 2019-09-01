Dad shoes have been all the rage over the last two years and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Of course, dad shoes are characterized by their chunky midsoles and wavy tooling throughout the upper. One of the brands that have fully embraced the trend is Balenciaga who have been making waves with their polarizing Triple S model. For over a year now, Balenciaga has been releasing numerous colorways of the shoe and this past week, they came out with yet another, this time calling it "Pearl Grey."

The shoe lives up to its name as it features a grey upper, with grey accents all the way throughout. From there, a sparkly silver midsole adds a pop of contrast which will certainly have high fashion lovers falling for this sneaker. If you haven't checked out the Triple S yet, this could be a good colorway to get yourself familiar.

If you're looking to cop, these are available right now for $995 USD on brownsfashion.com. Let us know in the comments what you think about this colorway and if you'd ever check out the Balenciaga Triple S in the future.

Image via BrownsFashion

Image via BrownFashion

Image via BrownsFashion