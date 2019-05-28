The Undefeated x Adidas UltraBoost "Stars & Stripes" collab will be up for grabs again later this week. The limited edition sneaker, priced at $220, originally released exclusively through Undefeated prior to Memorial Day Weekend, but a wider release is set for this Friday, May 31.

The patriotic UltraBoosts will be available at select Adidas retailers worldwide, including overseas retailers such as AFEW, SneakersnStuff, Asphalt Gold, Overkill, and 43einhalb.

UNDFTD x Adidas UltraBoost 1.0/Undefeated

The mismatched UNDFTD x Adidas UltraBoost consists of a pristine, white primeknit upper accompanied by an enlarged, reflective Undefeated logo on the toe. As seen in the official photos provided by Undefeated, the right shoe consists of a red UNDFTD logo, while the left sneaker features blue detailing.

Both the left and right shoe feature white laces capped with red and blue aglets, blue Adidas branding on the tongue, American flag detailing on the heel tab, and a white Boost midsole and outsole combination beneath it all.

Continue scrolling for some additional photos ahead of Friday's drop.

