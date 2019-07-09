The Adidas Streetball, a '90s sneaker made strictly for the blacktop, is making a comeback of sorts in 2019, although the kicks look completely different than the original. In fact, the only real similarity here is that the upcoming silhouette bears the "Streetball" moniker.

This time around, the Adidas Streetball appears to borrow design cues from the wildly popular Adidas Yeezy 700, featuring a combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the layered upper.

Adidas has not yet announced the specifics of the 2019 Streetball sneaker, but it looks like the kicks might feature the brand's all-new Lightstrike cushioning, which was utilized on their first laceless basketball sneaker - the Adidas N3XT L3V3L.

Scroll down for some additional photos of the Adidas Streetball while we await official release details from Adidas.

Adidas Streetball/SBD

