The Adidas Streetball, a '90s sneaker made strictly for the blacktop, has made it's return to the retail space, although the kicks look completely different than the original. In fact, the only real similarity here is that the upcoming silhouette bears the "Streetball" moniker.

The revamped Adidas Streetball silhouette appears to borrow design cues from the wildly popular Adidas Yeezy 700, featuring a combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the layered upper. Additionally, one of the upcoming releases perfectly mimics another of Kanye West's most popular sneakers - the Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Blink" colorway.

Just like the Air Yeezy 1, the upcoming Streetball colorway boasts a black upper with hits of pink around the tongue and ankle collar, grey detailing, and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

A release date for the Adidas Streetball "Blink" has not yet been announced but it is believed the kicks will be launching in early 2020. Take a look at some additional photos below while we await official info.

