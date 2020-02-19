Kanye West and Adidas have several different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on deck for this weekend, including "Tail Light," "Earth" and "Flax" colorways. Adidas Originals confirmed on Tuesday that the trio of Yeezys are all scheduled to drop on February 22nd, but your ability to cop a pair will depend on where you live.

As described in the IG post embedded below, each colorway will be releasing in a specific region. For instance, the "Earth" colorway will be available in North and South America, the "Tail Light" in Europe and Russia, and the "Flax" in Asia and Africa.

The "Earth" version that'll be releasing in the U.S. opts for a soil-like brown primeknit with a darker, semi-translucent streak across the upper and a matching rubber sole beneath it all.

As a play on the "Taillight" moniker, that particular colorway is highlighted by orange detailing around the heel, mimicking the lights at the back of a car. The rest of the low-top silhouette is treated in a grey primeknit material. Overall, the grey and orange color scheme is reminiscent of the classic "Beluga" colorways as well as the exclusive "True Form" version that debuted in 2019.

Lastly, the "Flax" colorway features a light beige upper and outsole, along with a yellow tint on the streak, heel tab and Boost midsole. Check out official images of all three styles below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Earth/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Tail Light/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Flax/Adidas