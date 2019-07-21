Adidas is showing love to English football club Manchester United with a special edition "Manchester Rose" UltraBoost OG. The special edition kicks, set to release in limited quantities on July 25, pay homage to Man U's first-ever FA Cup victory back in 1909.

Adidas UltraBoost OG Manchester Rose/SNS

The Adidas UltraBoost OG Manchester Rose opts for a predominately black build, including the Primeknit, laces, Boost cushioning and outsole, with the only form of contrast appearing through the eye-catching rose on the tongue, as well as the graphically printed insoles. The premium UltraBoosts come equipped with a black leather lace cage that nods to Man U's history, featuring “110 Years,” “Manchester Rose,” and “1909_2010” detailing.

Priced at $250, the Adidas UltraBoost OG Manchester Rose will reportedly be available at select Adidas retailers, including SNS, on July 25.

