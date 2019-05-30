WANTO, the founder of one of the most influential graffiti crews, 246, has once again teamed up with Adidas Originals for a collaborative capsule collection, featuring a range of premium sportswear pieces and an Adidas Yung-1.

All of the gear is available today, May 30, via Adidas.com. The kicks retail for $180, while the apparel pieces range in price from $60 to $350.

WANTO x Adidas Originals/Adidas

According to Adidas, the starting point for the collaboration came from WANTO’s desire to create the ideal outfit for wearing while working on his art.

The resulting complementary pieces are built around a blacked-out matching track top and track pants, both of which feature minimal, bright yellow accenting across the outer layers and a bright yellow lining with graffiti motif created specifically for these pieces. The track top also features three stripes on each arm made from reflective material for increased, though still relatively under-the-radar, visibility during nocturnal activities. Lastly, the apparel offering includes a white, short-sleeved t-shirt with hand-drawn WANTO illustration.

Meanwhile, the Adidas Yung-1 features the familiar blacked-out construction with flashes of bright yellow across the uppers, insole and tongue.

WANTO x Adidas Yung-1/Adidas

WANTO x Adidas Yung-1/Adidas

WANTO x Adidas Originals/Adidas

WANTO x Adidas Originals/Adidas

WANTO x Adidas Originals/Adidas