James Harden continues to be one of the best scorers in the NBA, and over the past few years, his efforts on the court have been rewarded with his very own signature shoe. The Adidas Harden Vol series is immensely popular with hoopers around the world, and every single year, they can expect a brand new silhouette. Of course, 2022 is going to be no different as many fans are anticipating the release of the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 which can be found in the photos below.

The show has been officially unveiled, and some unique colorways have made their way to the internet. One such inaugural colorway is this light green number which is covered in blue and pink highlights. The shoe has plenty of references to Harden all throughout the upper, and overall, it looks like a great shoe that will certainly turn some heads out on the court. If you've been looking to try out a Harden signature, the Vol. 6 might be a good place to start.

As for the official release date, nothing has been determined just yet. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details, once they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas