James Harden is one of the best basketball players in the world which means it only makes sense that he would have his very own signature sneaker. For the last few years now, Harden has been putting out signatures with Adidas and in 2021, he has no plans on slowing down. In fact, the Adidas Harden Vol. 5 was shown off recently and now, the official images of the very first colorway are finally here.

As you can see in the images below, the first colorway is quite unique as it has a creamy white base all while colorful geometric shapes are placed throughout. This sneaker has Futurenatural material on the upper, which is one of Adidas' latest technologies. This tech allows for better comfort on the court, as the upper is made with just one piece. From there, we have a Boost midsole which is a feature that has been steadily a part of the Harden signature models, for quite some time now.

When it comes to the release date for this new model, you can expect the first colorway to drop on January 4th for $130 USD. Having seen the official images below, let us know if you plan on copping a pair.

Image via Adidas

