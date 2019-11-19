Star Wars x Adidas Space Battle pack drops this Thursday.
Adidas and Lucasfilm recently teamed up for a wide-ranging Star Wars sneaker collection which consists of three packs across Adidas Basketball, Running and Originals. The second installment, the Space Battle-themed pack, features three different styles inspired by the X-Wing Starfighter, Millennium Falcon and The Death Star.
The trio of kicks, priced between $160-$180, will be available starting this Thursday, November 21 via adidas.com and select adidas stores.
The X-Wing Starfighter takes shape in the form of an Ultraboost S&L. The collaborative kicks feature a color palette reminiscent of the ship’s grey and orange artillery and outer shell, equipped with glow-in-the-dark elements, semi-shiny engineered mesh and metalized stripes, making it a standout in low-light environments. A leather cage sits atop a Boost sole and the style is finished with iconic quotes like “STAY ON TARGET” and “THE FORCE WILL BE WITH YOU, ALWAYS” on each heel’s webbing.
Adidas UltraBoost S&L X-Wing Starfighter/Adidas
The Millennium Falcon inspired Ultraboost 19 arrives in a grey and blue finish, highlighted by a metallic yarn makeup, matte metalized cage, metalized heel counter, and illuminative elements. Just like the X-Wing Starfighter UltraBoost, this pair comes emblazoned with notable phrases like “JUMP TO LIGHTSPEED,” and “NEVER TELL ME THE ODDS.”
Adidas UltraBoost 19 Millennium Falcon/Adidas
Rounding out the pack is The Death Star focused Alphaedge 4D shoe, which pays homage to the film’s most notorious space station. Its glow-in-the-dark elements are fused with a knit, metallic-yarn upper that's fixed to the shoes 3D-printed 4D midsole. Collectively, the style dons an infamous laser green and space black colorway, finished with “THAT’S NO MOON” and “THE POWER OF THE DARK SIDE” slogans.