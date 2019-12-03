Adidas and Prada have joined forces for a pair of sneaker collabs, the first of which is scheduled to release this Wednesday alongside an Adidas x Prada bowling bag. The price for the limited edition Prada x Adidas Superstar bag bundle? $3,170.

The exclusive pack, reportedly limited to just 700 sets, will be available at 10am ET on December 4th via Adidas.com.

Sneaker News

Prada and Adidas have also collaborated on a Luna Rossa sailing shoe, which has not yet been revealed. That said, is believed that those sneakers will retail for $350 and feature a "white, metallic silver, red" colorway. According to the Adidas update, we can expect those kicks to arrive sometime before the new year.

Stay tuned for more details and a first look at the Prada x Adidas Luna Rossa sailing shoe, and keep scrolling for a closer look at the pricey Superstar x bag bundle.

