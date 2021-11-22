Kanye West and Drake battled it out at the tail end of the summer over first-week sales with the Toronto rapper ultimately coming out on top. However, it doesn't look like either one of them could compete with Adele's first album in five years, 30. According to Hits Daily Double, the UK singer is on pace to have one of the biggest first week since bundle packaging were eliminated towards album sales. 30 is currently on pace to move 800K to 850K in its first week, marking the first project since Taylor Swift's folklore in 2020 to do numbers in this range.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

500K out of the 800 to 850K units that Adele is projected to move in her first week is expected to derive from pure album sales. The chances are high that the album will be certified platinum by the time the holidays arrive. Ultimately, we'll only find that out with time.

Adele's grip on the music industry is truly unlike any of her peers. Upon the release of 30, reports emerged that she asked Spotify to remove the shuffle button on the project.

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening," she tweeted.

We'll keep you posted on any updates regarding Adele's first-week album sales.

[Via]