Adamn Killa & Black Kray Join Forces On "Port Pass"

Aron A.
November 20, 2019 13:37
Port Pass
Adamn Killa Feat. Black Kray

Adamn Killa & Black Kray deliver a bouncy, autotune laden banger on "Port Pass."


Adamn Killa has been putting in work in the past few months. He's only a month removed from his last project, Adamn Killa Follows You but he's been dropping off new music regularly since then. He joined forces with Yung Lean for the song, "Black Car." The rapper also released a remix to Clairo's "4EVER. Now, he joins forces with Black Kray for their brand new collab, "Port Pass." Jesza handles the eerie production on the track while Adamn Killa and Black Kray lather their vocals in auto-tune. 

Adamn Killa released several other projects this year such as Independent Living Like I'm Signed, I Mixed It Myself Vol. 1 and 2. Perhaps he'll be cooling out for the remainder of the year but it wouldn't be surprising if he dropped off a quick project before 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
You gotta watch your pocket, watch your friends, though
N***as, they be hatin' from the friendzone
I been gettin' money on my damn own
One thing I'mma get is some cash, though

