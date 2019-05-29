The Los Angeles Lakers were the big story yesterday as a report came out from ESPN's Baxter Holmes detailing just how poorly run the Lakers were this season. There were a ton of storylines to come out of the report, including one that said LeBron James' agent Rich Paul spoke to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about head coach Luke Walton and the job he was doing. Paul was reportedly not a fan of Walton and ended up telling Silver that the team should replace him with Ty Lue.

Silver was on ESPN's Get Up this morning and spoke about the report, essentially confirming that the conversation took place. While Paul was able to explain his position to Silver, the commissioner had not intentions of doing anything about it.

"He was in the same restaurant," Silver said. "There were two people sitting there. He sat down for a second, and I think he said something along the lines that, 'Luke Walton is not the right guy to coach LeBron.' My reaction was to shrug my shoulders and maybe say, 'Well, who do you think is the right guy to coach?' And he mentioned a name and that was that. I think as commissioner, I don't want to shut people off who have a point of view."

The panel on the show also asked Silver about Lakers owner Jeannie Buss and whether or not she's competent enough to run the team. For Silver, Buss is absolutely suited for the job.

"I know Jeanie knows how to manage a team," Silver explained. "Sure, when things start to go wrong, a lot of fingers get pointed. But they'll figure it out."

Lakers fans will be happy to know that Free Agency is just a month away and they will have the chance to load up on some much-needed talent.