There has been quite a bit of fall out from ESPN writer Baxter Holmes' recent piece on the Los Angeles Lakers and all of the dysfunction that surrounded the team throughout the year. The latest piece of juicy news to come from the article is the fact that LeBron James and his agent, Rich Paul, were unhappy with the job Luke Walton was doing as head coach of the team. In fact, Paul was so upset with Walton's incompetence, that he told NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about it all.

In the report, it states that Silver was having lunch with Maverick Carter and that's when he told Silver about his thoughts. Silver doesn't really have that much power to do anything about it so he asked who Paul thought should be his replacement. Of course, Paul suggested Tyronn Lue would make a much better head coach.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Some have felt that Paul has overstepped his bounds as an agent with some feeling as though he and James were responsible for all of the Anthony Davis trade rumors and drama.

"I understand my position. I respect all those in our industry," Paul said to ESPN. "At the end of the day, all I can do is continue to do a job for my client. That's it. I can't worry about what somebody thinks, the perception. All I can do is work hard and continue down the path that I'm on."

Walton has since been fired and replaced by Frank Vogel.