Former cast member, Jon Lovitz, returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to play Trump's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz in a skit where he takes a trip down to Hell.

In hell, Dershowitz meets the Devil, played by Kate McKinnon, as well as a number of other notable faces including Jeffrey Epstein, played by host Adam Driver.

After speaking to the Devil for an episode of her Podcast-- "You have a podcast?" Dershowitz asked, to which Satan replied: "Yeah, I invented them," Dershowitz runs into Epstein.

Dershowitz turns to Epstein and asks, "Great to see you. What are you doing here?" to which Epstein responds, "Just hanging. All we get down here is Fox News, and it’s been a joy to see you work."

Not long after, Flo from Progressive, the recently deceased Mr. Peanut, the man who created "Baby Shark," Mark Zuckerberg and Mitch McConnell all make appearances as well.

Adam Driver also starred in a number of other skits including a follow-up to his popular "Undercover Boss" skit where he plays Kylo Ren. This time around, Ren goes undercover as a new intern in the office.

Halsey appeared as the show's musical guest and gave an applause-worthy performance of her tracks "You Should Be Sad," and "Finally // Beautiful Stranger."