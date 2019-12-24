mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Abra Cadabra Seeks Vengeance On "Big Flick Freestyle

Aron A.
December 23, 2019 19:58
Abz returns with new heat.


Abra Cadabra's been making noise over the past few years in the UK's rising drill scene. His track "Robbery" which was later remixed with Krept & Konan put an international spotlight on him but it feels like he's been relatively low key throughout the year. Perhaps that's because he might be readying bigger things come 2020.

Over the weekend, he came through with a brand new freestyle titled, "Big Flick." Following "Remember Me," he goes in on some heavy drill-influenced production that has touches of grime throughout. His deep voice cuts through with authority effortlessly as he tackles the grim production.

The new song follows the last freestyle that he released a few weeks back. At this rate, it seems very likely that we can expect even more music from him in the new year.

Quotable Lyrics
Big Flick, we in the room with some big drip
Bad bitch, she lit, we gon' turn around, let me hit this
Big stick, see that n***a, leave him missin'
Free my n***as in the system
Ain't no switches in my district

