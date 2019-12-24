Abra Cadabra Seeks Vengeance On "Big Flick Freestyle

Abra Cadabra's been making noise over the past few years in the UK's rising drill scene. His track "Robbery" which was later remixed with Krept & Konan put an international spotlight on him but it feels like he's been relatively low key throughout the year. Perhaps that's because he might be readying bigger things come 2020.

Over the weekend, he came through with a brand new freestyle titled, "Big Flick." Following "Remember Me," he goes in on some heavy drill-influenced production that has touches of grime throughout. His deep voice cuts through with authority effortlessly as he tackles the grim production.

The new song follows the last freestyle that he released a few weeks back. At this rate, it seems very likely that we can expect even more music from him in the new year.

Quotable Lyrics

Big Flick, we in the room with some big drip

Bad bitch, she lit, we gon' turn around, let me hit this

Big stick, see that n***a, leave him missin'

Free my n***as in the system

Ain't no switches in my district