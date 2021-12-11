Abra Cadabra Rips Through The Enemies On "Lean Wit It"

From road rap to drill, Abra Cadabra's come up in the UK hip-hop scene was a slow-burning journey to success. In the past two years, he's made up for the time lost during his brief absence in the game, culminating in the release of his debut album, Product Of My Environment in 2020. Still, he hasn't released his foot from the pedal, and he continues to deliver some serious heat.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest banger, "Lean Wit It." No, he's not paying homage to Dem Franchize Boyz. There's a level of eloquence with violins driving the exhilarating drill production while he details the volatility of street politics with his gritty flow. It's an excellent balance that shows growth in Abra Cadabra's sound without compromising his M.O.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pretty 'pon any side, she look good, she a Ghana tings, yes

Said her ex-man was a pum pecks

Stretch out man like who's next?

You know how we run this bombaclaat

