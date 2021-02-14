Abra Cadabra Drops Off New EP "Mixed Emotions"

Abra Cadabra evidently feels a type of way about Valentine's Day. The UK rapper has been on a steady incline over the past year and some change. 2020, specifically, felt like a massive win after a few setbacks. Last Valentine's Day, he gave fans LOL: Love Or Lust? which served as a quick teaser before he dropped Product Of My Environment.

Roughly a year later, and Abra Cadabra returned with another short EP for your Valentine's Day titled, Mixed Emotions. The rapper's latest project is four tracks in total, offering more drill-centric bangers like "U Know" as well as more upbeat bops for the occasion like "Star Man" with Gabzy.

Check out the latest project from Abra Cadabra below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.