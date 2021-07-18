Abra Cadabra Delivers A Blistering Banger With "Somebody's Son"

It's been a steady rise for Abra Cadabra in the past few years, even if it's been relatively quiet for him in the past few months. His official debut album, Product Of My Environment arrived in 2020 before sliding through with February's Mixed Emotions. The 2021 EP banked off of Valentine's Day with less drill and more loverboy vibes. Still, his gravelly voice still had some edge to it while offering the four-track project of R&B-infused vibes.

This week, he came through with some brand new heat for his day-one fans. "Somebody's Son" is a return to the drill sound that propelled his career. With assistance from Press Play, the rapper unloads threatening bars over the thrilling string-laden production. "Fuck a fistfight ting/ I ain't Mike Tyson/ I ain't fistfighting," he raps with vengeance in his tone.

The release of his latest single is hopefully a sign that he has another project on the way. Check his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I could've never been a punk on my block

If I was, you could tell from my aura

I could never be wet like somebody's daughter

Shit goes left when I swing my bora