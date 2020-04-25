Abby Jasmine Flips Off The Industry On "Who Cares?" Ft. Guapdad 4000 & More

Abby Jasmine released her sophomore effort, Who Cares? on Monday, with features from Guapdad 4000 and Kash Juliano. Following 2018's TRAP MOM, the New York native is back with a new body of work, showing off her growth and versatility on Who Cares? With assistance from Kash Juliano on "Do Better" and Guapdad 4000 on "Groovy," the lead single for the album, Abby continues to prove herself as a promising young talent.

Opening the album with the line, "Careless, but I couldn't care less" on "Twenty/Twenty," Abby establishes the project's theme alluded to in the title right off the bat. "Who Cares? has a double meaning to me," Abby explained. "On one hand, Who Cares? is about this industry sh*t—let me just make some music. And on the other hand, who cares about what other people think? Who cares about what I’m saying as a person? Sometimes it’s easy to feel small, so it’s also a question of who’s listening. Really though, you can take it however you want. I shouldn’t be the one to explain it. You should listen to the music, and draw your own meaning from it.” Check out Who Cares? and let us know what you think.

Who Cares? Tracklist

1. Twenty/Twenty

2. Stay With Me

3. On God

4. Do Better ft. Kash Juliano

5. Poland Springs

6. Coneheads

7. Artificial Lover

8. Groovy ft. Guapdad 4000

9. Chevy ft. BEAM