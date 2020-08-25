Aaliyah Endures With Classics Like "Rock The Boat"

Nineteen years ago, the music industry lost a shining light in Aaliyah Dana Haughton, who passed away in a plane crash at the young age of 22. At the time of her death, Aaliyah had amassed three studio albums to her name, with her final being the eponymous Aaliyah. Unofficially deemed The Red Album over its iconic cover, the classic album featured production from her longtime collaborator and musical mentor Timbaland, as well as Eric Seats, Rapture, J. Dub, and Budda. And while fans remain undecided as to whether it's her definitive work, it did end up spawning one of her classic singles in "Rock The Boat."

A more laid-back jam than some of her previous singles, "Rock The Boat" drew inspiration from the heavily synthesized bops of the eighties. Over a bouncy synthesizer and lush, subtle, string, Aaliyah set a seductive tone with an intimate vocal performance. "Baby, I love your stroke," she sings. "Cause you get me where I'm going." Alive with metaphorical euphemisms designed to get the imagination flowing, Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat" remains a favorite on bedroom playlists and romantic night-enders to this very day. On the day of her death, bring life to her memory by revisiting one of her classic tracks, and show some love in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Baby, I love your stroke

Cause you get me where I'm going

In a jury, you'll get my vote