Aaliyah Delivered Timelessness On "One In A Million

The legacy that Aaliyah left within a short amount of time is still clear among the new wave of talent that emerges. She was an icon that was taken away from us too soon. Today marks what would've been Aaliyah's 42nd birthday. Twitter and Instagram pages were flooded with tributes of the late star as they reflect on her catalog and influence. In honor of her legacy, we're bringing back the iconic title track off of her second studio album, One In A Million. Written by Timbaland and Missy Elliott, the song's mirage of influences marked a shift in her style that ultimately helped define her career while also showcasing her maturity at the time.

Ahead of what would've been her 42nd birthday, Aaliyah's estate revealed that they're still working on getting the late singer's music to streaming services. Unfortunately, they said that it's currently outside of their control, meaning that it still seems like it'll be a while until we see her catalog on DSPs.

Check out "One In A Million" below and sound off with your favorite Aaliyah track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I won't let no one come and take your place

'Cause the love you give, it can't be replaced

See, no one else love me like you do

That's why I don't mind to spend my life with you

