A1 Brings The Flutes Out On "2 At A Time"

Aron A.
November 30, 2019 17:13
2 At A Time
A1

A1 is back in the fold with his new track.


A1 appears to be taking the lead after working the background for a minute. The producer has been responsible for some of the biggest tracks to come out in recent times. Although he's still producing, he has been working on solo music as well. He released his project Turbulence earlier this year which includes appearances from Chris Brown and more. However, he's not done. He returned this past week with his latest track, "2 At A Time." His vocals are laced up with auto-tune as he floats over the flute-laden production. 

Although the new song is out, it seems to be overshadowed by his recent IG antics. The Love & Hip-Hop star recently shared a video of himself drinking a bottle of henny in a diaper as he laid next to his baby who was also in a diaper. Needless to say, A1 has mastered the art of going viral.

Quotable Lyrics
My diamonds so cold, said they give her the shivers
She call for the dizzick, she know I deliver
Make your move, she got everything to lose

A1
