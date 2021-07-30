A Ma Maniére is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in the United States and over the years, they have come through with some truly amazing collaboration with Jumpman. The latest A Ma Maniére collab came on the Air Jordan 3 "Raised By Women" which remains one of the most significant releases of the year. It is a shoe that was beloved by many, and with 2021 marching on, it appears as though A Ma Maniére is gearing up for yet another shoe.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @fxxkvlogvi, we now have a fresh look at this A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 High OG which is sure to get sneakerheads excited. As you can see in the posts below, the shoe has a white suede base all while burgundy red highlights are placed throughout, specifically on the Nike swoosh which seems to be made out of some sort of textured material.

As it stands, there is no confirmation as to whether or not this model will actually be released to the public. Regardless, the existence of these images proves that the shoe has, indeed, been produced, which means fans should be cautiously optimistic about a future release.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.