mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q Tap Lil Uzi Vert For "Flood My Wrist"

Aron A.
July 01, 2020 13:30
2.7K Views
212
8
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Flood My Wrist
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (22)
Rate
Audience Rating
16 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Don Q blow bands at the booty club with Lil Uzi Vert on "Flood My Wrist."


Lil Uzi Vert and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have been doing numbers all 2020. Both Eternal Atake and Artist 2.0 have carried great moments over the months, especially with the release of a deluxe edition of the former that included a few collaborations between Uzi and A Boogie.

Today, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Don Q have extended the Highbridge affair to Lil Uzi Vert for their brand new single, "Flood My Wrist." As the song suggests, there's a lot of mentions of VVs. A Boogie and Lil Uzi Vert's melody-driven flows hardly miss, especially over the acoustic guitar-type instrumentals, but Don Q's gruff adds a refreshing essence of New York to the mix that helps re-invigorate their combined sound after several collaborations with just the two in recent months.

The music video is an indication alone that it's going to get some heavy spin in the strip club, whenever it's safe to go open.

Quotable Lyrics
In a matte black whip, like catch my drift
That's my bitch, so she match my drip
Flood the AP, so she match my wrist
I don't think I've ever seen an ass that big

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  21  2
  8
  2.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Don Q Lil Uzi Vert
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q Tap Lil Uzi Vert For "Flood My Wrist"
212
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject