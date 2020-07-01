A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q Tap Lil Uzi Vert For "Flood My Wrist"

Lil Uzi Vert and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have been doing numbers all 2020. Both Eternal Atake and Artist 2.0 have carried great moments over the months, especially with the release of a deluxe edition of the former that included a few collaborations between Uzi and A Boogie.

Today, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Don Q have extended the Highbridge affair to Lil Uzi Vert for their brand new single, "Flood My Wrist." As the song suggests, there's a lot of mentions of VVs. A Boogie and Lil Uzi Vert's melody-driven flows hardly miss, especially over the acoustic guitar-type instrumentals, but Don Q's gruff adds a refreshing essence of New York to the mix that helps re-invigorate their combined sound after several collaborations with just the two in recent months.

The music video is an indication alone that it's going to get some heavy spin in the strip club, whenever it's safe to go open.

Quotable Lyrics

In a matte black whip, like catch my drift

That's my bitch, so she match my drip

Flood the AP, so she match my wrist

I don't think I've ever seen an ass that big