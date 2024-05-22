Geena Davis Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Geena Davis, an iconic actress and advocate, has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and beyond. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated to be $30 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Davis's career spans several decades, characterized by memorable roles and a steadfast commitment to gender equality in media. Her journey from a small-town girl to a Hollywood powerhouse showcases her versatility, talent, and determination.

Born Virginia Elizabeth Davis on January 21, 1956, in Wareham, Massachusetts, Geena Davis grew up in a supportive family that encouraged her artistic ambitions. Her early interest in acting led her to New York University, where she honed her craft. From there, Davis embarked on a career that would see her rise to prominence as one of Hollywood's most respected and influential figures.

Breakthrough Roles & Acting Achievements

American actress Geena Davis wearing an off-shoulder blue evening gown, in the press room of the 61st. Academy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 29th March 1989. Davis holds her 'Best Supporting. Actress' award received for her performance in 'The Accidental Tourist'. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Geena Davis's breakthrough came with her role in the 1982 film Tootsie, where she played a soap opera actress. This early success was followed by a series of iconic roles that established her as a leading actress in Hollywood. In 1988, Davis won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Accidental Tourist. This accolade marked the beginning of a series of critically acclaimed performances.

Her portrayal of Thelma in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise alongside Susan Sarandon became a cultural milestone, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The film's impact on society, particularly in its portrayal of strong female characters, resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike. Davis continued to showcase her range with roles in A League of Their Own, Beetlejuice, and The Fly, solidifying her status as a versatile and talented actress.

Advocacy & Impact On Gender Equality

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Geena Davis attends "Thelma And Louise." 30th Anniversary drive-in charity screening experience hosted by MGM and Cinespia at The. Greek Theatre on June 18, 2021, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Further, Geena Davis is passionate about gender equality in media. In 2004, she founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, an organization dedicated to promoting gender balance and reducing stereotyping in entertainment. The institute has influenced significant changes in how women and girls are portrayed on screen through research and advocacy.

Additionally, Davis's commitment to this cause has earned her numerous accolades. These include the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Her efforts have raised awareness about representation's importance and inspired industry-wide initiatives to create more inclusive content. This advocacy work highlights Davis's dedication to social issues and contributes to her legacy and financial success.

Later Career & Personal Life

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: (L-R) Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon speak onstage during "Thelma And Louise" 30th Anniversary drive-in charity screening experience hosted by MGM and Cinespia at The Greek Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In addition to her advocacy, Geena Davis has continued to work in film and television, taking on roles that align with her values. She starred in the TV series Commander in Chief, where she played the first female President of the United States, earning a Golden Globe for her performance. Davis's later career choices reflect her ongoing commitment to challenging gender norms and empowering women. Moreover, Davis is a mother of three and has been actively involved in various philanthropic efforts. Her personal experiences and professional achievements have shaped her into a role model for many, demonstrating that success and advocacy can go hand in hand.