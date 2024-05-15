Bette Midler Net Worth 2024: What Is The Entertainment Legend Worth?

Bette Midler is an entertainer renowned for her dynamic singing, acting, and comedic talents, has built a net worth of $250 million by 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Her career has spanned several decades. Her diverse range of skills have earned her critical acclaim and endeared her to millions of fans worldwide.

Rise To Stardom

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Bette Midler Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bette Midler's rise to fame began in the 1970s after her debut album "The Divine Miss M" skyrocketed her to stardom, earning her a Grammy for Best New Artist. Known for her brash persona and powerful voice, Midler quickly became a beloved figure in both the music and film industries. Her versatile career includes blockbuster hits like Beaches and Hocus Pocus, and critically acclaimed roles in films such as The Rose, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Broadway Success & Musical Achievements

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 20: Bette Midler performs during the premiere of her new show. "The Showgirl Must Go On" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace February 20, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Midler will perform 100 times a year at the resort for at least the next two years. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West)

Besides her screen achievements, Midler's Broadway performances have significantly contributed to her fame and financial success. Her starring role in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! was a major hit. It also earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2017. This role highlighted her ability to captivate live audiences, a quality consistent throughout her career. Additionally, Midler's continued musical releases and tours have bolstered her status as a multi-talented and enduring performer in the music industry.

Philanthropy & Business Ventures

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Bette Midler attends Disney's. "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022, also in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Further, Bette Midler is also known for her philanthropic efforts. This is also particularly her work with the New York Restoration Project, an organization dedicated to beautifying New York City's parks and gardens. Moreoever, her commitment to environmental and social causes has significantly impacted her off-stage. This has contributing to community well-being and conservation. Midler has also engaged in various business ventures, including film production and merchandising, which have expanded her income streams and solidified her financial standing.