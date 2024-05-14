Camryn Manheim Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Camryn Manheim is an acclaimed actress known for her compelling performances in both television and film. She has achieved a net worth of $12 million by 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Her career has been marked by significant roles showcasing her depth and versatility and her commitment to activism and representation in the arts.

Breakthrough & Critical Acclaim

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Camryn Manheim, actor Steve Harris, actress Kelli Williams, actress Lara Flynn Boyle, actor Dylan McDermott, actress Lisa Gay Hamilton and actor Michael Badalucco attends the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 13, 1998 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Camryn Manheim first gained major recognition for her role as attorney Ellenor Frutt on The Practice. This part earned her both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her powerful portrayal of a tenacious and ethically driven lawyer. This role established her as a talented actress and a trailblazer for plus-size representation in Hollywood. Her performance on The Practice resonated with audiences and critics alike, highlighting her ability to bring complexity to her characters.

Continued Success In Television & Film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Actresses Marg Helgenberger, Camryn Manheim and Melina Kanakaredes join members and supporters of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket line at Fox. Studios on August 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA (Writers Guild of America) have both walked out in their first joint strike against the studios since 1960. The strike has shut down a majority of Hollywood productions with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Following her success on The Practice, Manheim continued to build a robust career with varied roles in popular shows such as Ghost Whisperer, Person of Interest, and Stumptown. Each role has allowed her to explore different genres and character arcs. This further demonstrated her range as an actress. In addition to television, Manheim has appeared in several films, bringing her unique charisma and authenticity to every performance.

Advocacy & Literary Contributions

Christian Slater, Stella Arroyave, Fionnula Flanaigan (seated), Anthony Hopkins. Lisa Pepper and Camryn Manheim (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage for Sundance Film Festival)

Moreover, Camryn Manheim is known for her advocacy work concerning women's rights and issues affecting the deaf community. Her son is deaf, which has influenced many of her charitable efforts and public advocacy. She is also an author, having penned the book Wake Up, I'm Fat! It details her experiences and challenges with body image in the entertainment industry. Her book and public speeches often address themes of acceptance, body positivity, and empowerment. This also makes her a respected voice in discussions about inclusivity and diversity.