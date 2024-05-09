Celebrities You Didn't Know Are Battling PCOS

Many celebrities have openly discussed navigating Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This ranges from diagnosis to managing diverse symptoms like lean PCOS without weight gain. This is a hormonal disorder affecting around 1 in 10 women of childbearing age, according to the Office on Women's Health. Symptoms like irregular menstrual cycles, acne, excess hair growth, weight gain, and fertility issues can vary in severity from subtle signs to severe complications.

Further, PCOS is caused by hormonal imbalances with high androgen (male hormone) levels, insulin resistance, and genetics. It's also reported that having a family member with PCOS increases one's risk. Though incurable, symptoms can be managed via medications and lifestyle changes. Celebrities' candid PCOS stories raise crucial awareness about this widely underdiagnosed yet common condition impacting 8 to 13 percent of reproductive-aged women globally, per the World Health Organization. Open conversations destigmatize PCOS, help others feel understood, and encourage symptom recognition and treatment.

Keke Palmer

After announcing her PCOS diagnosis in 2020, Keke Palmer has openly discussed her journey of coping with the hormonal disorder's diverse symptoms. These include acne, excessive facial hair, weight fluctuations, irregular periods, and infertility concerns. In a candid interview with Tamron Hall, the actress revealed her severe acne and facial hair prompted her to "zero in" on PCOS as the root cause. She also explained dealing with such symptoms well past puberty despite trying medications like Accutane and dietary changes. Palmer learned PCOS manifests differently for everyone after her sister also struggled with it, especially during pregnancy.

It took examining her family's history of diabetes and weight issues before the celebrity received her PCOS diagnosis. She says it was delayed for years despite her family's efforts. Now, she hopes opening up empowers herself and others. She declared on Instagram, “My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself … MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME.”

Lea Michele

Actress Lea Michele has been candid about her journey with PCOS, opening up about being diagnosed after experiencing severe acne and fluctuating weight. "The minute she looked at me, she was like, 'Oh, you have PCOS.' It explained everything," Michele told Health.com of her doctor's assessment. The Glee star also suffered from "terrible skin" growing up. She revealed she used birth control to help manage it until going off the medication in her late 20s caused a resurgence of acne along with weight gain - classic PCOS symptoms.

Michele also acknowledged she is "very fortunate" that diet changes have allowed her to manage her PCOS. She also added that it isn't as "intense" as it is in some cases. Yet, Michele shed light on the condition's brutal potential side effects like cystic acne and significant weight struggles. "There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with," she empathized.

Victoria Monet

Singer Victoria Monét has candidly discussed the challenges of dealing with PCOS, revealing her honest perspective on weight fluctuations. The "We Might Be Falling in Love" artist took to Instagram Stories to share a performance photo, playfully commenting "Welp...I gained a lot of weight and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively...datassss." Monét admitted she often feels "critical and frustrated" by PCOS-related weight gain, but tried to maintain an optimistic outlook, joking "at least now there's two moons on the stage."

Despite the lighthearted tone, her openness sheds light on the very real struggle many women face with hormonal conditions like PCOS impacting their bodies in various ways. By embracing her curves with humor, Monét normalizes these experiences while inspiring others to approach their own health journeys with self-compassion.

Victoria Beckham

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Victoria Beckham is seen at the "Today. Show" on October 13, 2022, also in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

While fiercely protective of her privacy, fashion icon Victoria Beckham has candidly discussed her personal battle with PCOS. The former Spice Girl went public with her diagnosis after struggling to conceive her youngest child, Harper Seven, amid irregular periods and infertility challenges. Beckham shed light on the intense pressures of expanding her family while in the spotlight. She admitted to Now magazine, "Every time I go out, someone asks if I'm pregnant."

Initially deflecting with vague responses, she eventually opted for "brutal honesty" about undergoing fertility treatments due to PCOS. She continued, "I keep that big smile and say something like, 'Actually, I’m struggling with infertility because of my PCOS, so my husband and I have been through several fertility treatments. No baby yet, but it’ll happen soon!'"

Daisy Ridley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Daisy Ridley attends the EE British Academy. Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Actress Daisy Ridley candidly addressed her battle as a celebrity with PCOS on Instagram. She shed light on the condition's diverse symptoms like the severe acne she struggled with. The Star Wars star revealed she was first diagnosed with endometriosis at 15. She underwent surgery and consultations over eight years as the pelvic pain persisted. When her skin then became "THE WORST" despite trying various treatments, Ridley realized something more was going on. "Finally found out I have polycystic ovaries and that's why it's bad."

Her journey involved cutting out dairy and sugar under a dermatologist's guidance to manage hormonal acne. Through it all, Ridley advocated for others dealing with any health issues to persist in seeking specialist care, get thorough testing done, and pay close attention to their body's needs without dismissing potential concerns. "From your head to the tips of your toes we only have one body, let us all make sure ours are working in top condition, and take help if it's needed," she empowered followers.

Nikki Bella

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Nikki Bella visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM. Studios on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Former professional wrestler Nikki Bella has been open about her PCOS diagnosis and fears it would impact her ability to conceive. "I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS. They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help," Bella revealed on her Total Bellas podcast. Moreover, doctors advised her to consider egg freezing at age 36 due to PCOS. Bella was resigned to needing fertility assistance until getting unexpectedly pregnant with now-husband Artem Chigvintsev.

"I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem Chigvintsev and I had unprotected sex] because I'm like, 'I can't get pregnant. I need help,'" she candidly shared. Despite her PCOS struggles with symptoms like acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss, leaving her "devastated" about her fertility, Bella defied the odds by giving birth to a son, Matteo, in July 2020 without medical intervention.

[Via] [Via][via][via]