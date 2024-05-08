Amanda Kloots Net Worth 2024: What Is The Fitness & TV Personality Worth?

Amanda Kloots is known for her work as a fitness entrepreneur, author, and television personality. She has accumulated an estimated net worth ranging between $1 million and $3 million as of 2024, according to Parade. Her career trajectory, marked by creativity and perseverance, has taken her from Broadway stages to daytime television. Kloots' story is a testament to overcoming challenges with optimism and determination.

From Broadway Dancer To Fitness Entrepreneur

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Michael Greenberg, Co-Founder and President of Skechers. Mr. T, Brooke Burke, David Weinberg, COO, Skechers and Amanda Kloots attend the 15th annual Skechers. Pier to Pier Friendship Walk at Manhattan Beach Pier on October 29, 2023, also in Manhattan Beach, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Skechers)

Originally from Canton, Ohio, Amanda Kloots pursued a dance career and performed on Broadway. These included productions like Bullets Over Broadway and Young Frankenstein. Her experience in dance and theater shaped her passion for fitness, leading her to develop her own workout method. Kloots launched AK! Fitness, creating innovative programs that blend dance, strength training, and cardio. Her classes gained a strong following, attracting people who enjoyed her energetic, engaging teaching style and positive attitude.

Television Career & Personal Resilience

Amanda Kloots and JoJo Siwa at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards held at Avalon Hollywood on October 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kloots' public profile grew further when she became a co-host on The Talk, where her charismatic and candid personality resonated with audiences. Her openness about her personal life, particularly following the death of her husband, Nick Cordero, due to COVID-19 complications, earned her respect and admiration for her resilience. She authored Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero. This memoir chronicled her journey through grief and recovery, providing inspiration and strength to those facing similar challenges.

Expanding Horizons In Media & Fitness

Amanda Kloots speaks onstage at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards held at Avalon Hollywood on October 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In addition to her television work, Amanda Kloots has continued to expand her fitness brand, offering digital classes and workout programs that allow people to train from anywhere. Her philosophy emphasizes positivity, gratitude, and enjoying the exercise process, making her classes accessible and motivational for participants. Kloots has also partnered with wellness brands, reinforcing her role as a leading voice in the fitness community.

Amanda Kloots' net worth reflects her ability to successfully transition between careers, from Broadway to fitness and television. Her determination and unwavering positivity have turned personal tragedy into a source of empowerment, demonstrating her ability to inspire others to embrace life’s challenges with courage and resilience.