Taral Hicks Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress-Singer Worth?

Taral Hicks is an American actress and singer. She has established a net worth of $400,000 as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Hicks is best known for her role as Jane Williams in the classic 1993 crime drama A Bronx Tale and her singing career. The latter was highlighted by her 1997 debut album This Time. Her contributions to music and film industries reflect a versatile talent capable of crossing creative boundaries with grace and proficiency.

Hicks made her film debut in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro. Her performance was widely praised for its depth and realism. This role launched her into the spotlight and opened up opportunities in both acting and music. Her early success in acting paved the way for her transition into the R&B music scene, where she signed with Motown Records. She later released her debut album, which was well-received and noted for its soulful sound and mature vocal performances.

Career In Film & Television

PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 27: Taral Hicks and Vincent Curatola attend the Chiller. Theatre Expo Fall 2019 at Parsippany Hilton on October 27, 2019, also in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Following her impactful debut in A Bronx Tale, Taral Hicks continued to develop her acting portfolio with roles in films such as Just Cause with Sean Connery and Laurence Fishburne, and The Preacher's Wife with Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. Each role allowed her to hone her acting skills and further her reputation as a capable and charismatic actress. Additionally, Hicks has made several television appearances. She played roles in popular TV shows, including The Education of Max Bickford and Soul Food. These roles also showcased her versatility and ability to adapt to different characters and settings. Her television roles have sustained her career in the entertainment industry and expanded her range as an actress.

Musical Endeavors

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 19: DJ Spinderella and actress Taral Hicks are seen during Liberation Rising. Juneteenth Block Party outside the African American Museum on June 19, 2023, also in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Taral Hicks's musical career, though more brief than her acting career, showcased her talents as a singer. Her album This Time featured a mix of R&B and soul tracks, highlighting her vocal ability and artistic sensibility. Singles like "Ooh, Ooh Baby" and the cover of Deniece Williams's "Silly" allowed her to establish a presence in the music industry. However, her musical output has been limited since her debut. Further, Hicks's contributions to the genre are noted for their quality and depth. Her musical talents complement her acting skills, providing a multi-dimensional approach to her overall artistry.

Current Projects & Legacy

PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Christopher Serrone, Taral Hicks, Joseph D'Onofrio attend the Chiller Theatre Expo Fall 2019 at Parsippany Hilton on October 27, 2019 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Today, Taral Hicks continues to act in various film and television projects, maintaining her role in the entertainment industry. Her work, both past and present, has earned her a loyal fan base that appreciates her contributions to film and music.

Hicks's career is a testament to her diverse talents and her ability to navigate the complexities of the entertainment industry successfully. As she continues to engage in new projects, her legacy as an actress and singer is characterized by her persistence and skill in both areas.