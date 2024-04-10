Mister Cee Passes Away At 57, According To Reports

Mister Cee, one of the top-flight DJs in hip-hop history and a beloved figure in the community, has passed away at the age of 57. HipHopDX and numerous publications have confirmed the news. Mister Cee's contributions will never go unnoticed, especially due to their incredible impact. Born in 1966 and raised in Brooklyn, New York, his name is tied to influential rap groups and iconic artists such as Biggie. Furthermore, his other major work was done at some of the most well-known New York stations like RADIO 103.9 and Hot 97. The news of Mister Cee's passing has been leaving everyone in shock as they send their thoughts and prayers to his family.

Just yesterday, Cee promoted a new show for Rock The Bells Radio on his social media. "2NITE!!! THE SET IT OFF SHOW WIT @djmistercee AIRING MON-THURS 10PM-12MID(EAST COAST) 7PM-9PM(WEST COAST) ON LL COOL J @llcoolj ROCK THE BELLS RADIO @rockthebells ON SIRIUS XM CHANNEL 43!!! @siriusxm PLAYING CLASSIC/TIMELESS HIP HOP FROM THE 80’s 90’s & 2000’S!!!"

The Hip-Hop Community Remembers Mister Cee

Cee's peers have been remembering him across social media platforms including Peter Roseberg. "We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee." He even had to wrap up one of his shows early today after finding this tragic news out. At the time of writing, his cause of death is a developing story. Rest in peace Mister Cee aka "The Finisher."

What are your thoughts on Mister Cee passing away? What will you remember him most for? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mister Cee and this developing story. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music. Our thoughts and condolences go out Mister Cee's family and friends during this difficult time.

