Leon Robinson Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Leon Robinson is known mononymously as Leon. He has cultivated a notable presence in the entertainment industry, achieving a net worth of $1.5 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth in 2024. His diverse acting portfolio, spanning several decades, has contributed significantly to this financial standing, reflecting his ability to master a variety of roles across film and television.

Leon Robinson was born on March 8, 1962, in New York City. His career in acting took off in the 1980s with his film debut in All the Right Moves. This role paved the way for further opportunities in the industry, eventually leading to his acclaimed performance as Derice Bannock in the 1993 film Cool Runnings. These early roles were instrumental in establishing his foundational career trajectory and subsequent financial success.

Breakthrough & Continued Success

CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 1991: Singers Harry J. Lennix, Robert Townsend, Leon Robinson. Tico Wells and Michael Wright of The Five Heartbeats poses for photos at Orly's Restaurant in. Chicago, Illinois in February 1991. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Leon's significant breakthrough came with his portrayal of David Ruffin in the 1998 NBC miniseries The Temptations. This role earned him critical acclaim and showcased his ability to capture complex characters, contributing greatly to his career longevity and financial success. His performances in both television and film during this time solidified his reputation as a versatile and compelling actor.

Diverse Roles & Recent Projects

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Lady Of Rage, Leon, and Yo-Yo attend. The 2014 Soul Train Awards Post Reception presented by Centric on November 7, 2014, also in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Leon has embraced a wide range of character types. This further demonstrates his versatility in projects like the sports drama Above the Rim and the musical film The Five Heartbeats. His continued commitment to challenging roles has kept him relevant in the entertainment industry. His recent projects include various roles in popular TV shows and independent films, where he continues to showcase his expansive acting skills. Overall, Leon Robinson's journey from a budding actor in New York to a recognized name in Hollywood is marked by a rich legacy of influential roles. His enduring career continues to evolve, promising more compelling performances and creative endeavors in the future.