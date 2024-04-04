Cree Summer Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Different World" & Voice Over Icon Worth?

Cree Summer has built a remarkable career as an actress, voice artist, and singer. Her distinctive voice and talent have made her a staple in numerous animated series and video games, making her one of the most recognized voices in animation. According to JustSpeak, Cree Summer's net worth is estimated at $4 million as of 2024, reflecting her success across various facets of the entertainment world. This financial milestone underscores a career that has been both diverse and impactful, with Summer lending her voice to some of the most beloved characters in animation history.

A Voice Across Generations

Canadian-American actress and singer Cree Summer, poses for a portrait, Los Angeles, California, circa 1999. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

Cree Summer's career as a voice actress is nothing short of legendary. From her role as the original Penny in Inspector Gadget to voicing characters like Susie Carmichael in Rugrats and Elmyra Duff in Tiny Toon Adventures, Summer has brought to life a wide array of characters that have become integral parts of many childhoods. Her ability to imbue each character with unique personality and depth has made her a sought-after talent in the industry. Summer's extensive work in voice acting extends to video games and animated films, showcasing her versatility and enduring appeal as a voice actress.

Transition To The Screen & Music

Darryl M. Bell, Lisa Bonet, Dawnn Lewis, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Debbie Allen, Cree Summer and Sinbad of "A Different World" (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for Nickelodeon Television)

Beyond her voice acting, Cree Summer has also made her mark on screen and in the music industry. She is well-remembered for her role as Freddie Brooks on the hit TV show A Different World, where she portrayed an art student at a historically black college. This role showcased her acting abilities and highlighted her commitment to projects that offer deeper social commentary. Summer has released several albums as a singer, blending genres and showcasing her eclectic musical style. Much like her acting, her music reflects her unique voice and artistic vision.

Advocacy & Personal Life

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: (L-R) Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer and. Glynn Turman attend A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 at. Spelman College on February 29, 2024, also in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Cree Summer's influence extends beyond her professional achievements. She is an outspoken advocate for diversity and representation in the entertainment industry, particularly in animation. Her own experiences drive summer's advocacy work as a woman of color in the industry. She is dedicated to ensuring that future generations of actors and voice actors have more opportunities. Her personal life, including her role as a mother, has also influenced her career choices and advocacy work. This adds another layer to her multifaceted career.