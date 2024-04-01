Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Dead At 35, NFL World Reacts

Vontae Davis, the two-time NFL cornerback who played for the Dolphins, Colts, and Bills, has passed away at the age of 35. Police confirmed that they discovered him dead at a residence in South Florida, Davie on Monday morning. They say an investigation remains active however they do not suspect foul play.

"This morning, Davie Police Officers responded to 6051 SW 178th Avenue in reference to a medical call. Officers were called to the residence by the house assistant, who found the homeowner deceased. We can confirm that the deceased individual is Vontae Davis age 35. Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," police said in a statement.

Read More: Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis Retired At Halftime Of Loss To Chargers

Vontae Davis Plays In His Final NFL Game

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Vontae Davis #22 of the Buffalo Bills during pre-game warmups prior to the start of NFL game action against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Era Field on September 16, 2018, in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

In addition to his stellar play on the field, Davis made headlines for retiring in the middle of a game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. In a statement afterward, he explained that he was tired of the game and unsure whether he wanted to continue playing. "And truthfully, I do not because the season is long, and it's more important for me and my family to walk away healthy than to willfully embrace the warrior mentality and limp away too late," he said.

NFL World Reacts To Vontae Davis' Passing

Reggie Wayne wrote on Twitter: "Sad Day. We used to battle everyday in practice. Sometimes it ended in a bunch of bickering and almost fights. We got each other better. It was a pleasure wearing the horseshoe with you homie. Rest easy "Champ." Praying for your family and love ones. [prayer hands emoji] R.I.P." His other Colts teammate, T.Y. Hilton, added in his own post: "We just was on FT a couple weeks ago. I sill can’t believe you gone. I don’t wanna believe you gone! My head hurt so bad." Check out more responses from the NFL world below. Be on the lookout for further updates on the league on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Saquon Barkley Sets NFL World On Fire By Signing With The Eagles

[Via]