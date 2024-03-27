"Twilight Saga" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight books were wildly popular when they were first released. However, when it was brought to life on the big screen, the fantasy romance story became a worldwide phenomenon. As the saga unfolded across five blockbuster movies, many viewers grew to become big fans of the stars of Twilight. As a result, when Breaking Dawn Part 2 was released, fans were faced with the bittersweet feeling of bidding farewell to some of their favorite characters.

Nevertheless, as the saga drew to a close, a new chapter was set to begin for the stars of Twilight. The film series helped launch the careers of its stars, such as Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Moreover, they’ve gained several achievements along the way. For all who have wondered, here’s what the stars of the blockbuster saga have been up to since it came to an end in 2012.

Read More: "Twilight" TV Show In The Works At Lionsgate

Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Without a doubt, Kristen Stewart is one of the biggest stars of the Twilight movie series. The 33-year-old portrayed the story’s central character, Bella Swan, and it was her breakout role. Although her performance in the saga didn’t earn her much praise, over the years, Stewart has garnered critical acclaim. In 2021, she starred in Spencer which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Lead Actress. She also stars in Love Lies Bleeding, a new A24 film currently getting rave reviews. Stewart has been engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2021.

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Robert Pattinson attends "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson has had an interesting career since his time filming Twilight. In the five-part movie series, he portrayed the unforgettable vampire heartthrob, Edward Cullen. Since then, he has been booked and busy and is now an undeniable Hollywood star. He has starred in films almost every year since 2014, with the exception being 2021. He is one of the Twilight stars with the most impressive filmographies. Pattinson has acting credits in The Lighthouse (2019), Tenet (2020), and The Batman (2022), among others. He is set to star in the lead role in Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17. Pattinson is engaged to Suki Waterhouse, and the couple share a child.

Read More: Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Relationship Timeline

Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Taylor Lautner visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Before the first Twilight film, Taylor Lautner had only appeared in three movies. His role as Jacob Black in the saga brought him into the limelight. Subsequently, he starred in a handful of movies and TV shows. These include Tracers (2015), Run The Tide (2016), and Cuckoo (2014 – 2018), among a few others. Lautner has not focused much on his acting career, but he seems to be doing well regardless. In November 2022, he married Taylor Dome, and the two have a son together.

Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen)

MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Peter Facinelli poses for a portrait at the 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)

One of the more experienced stars of Twilight, Peter Facinelli has been acting since 1995. Although he was an already established film star, his role as Carlisle Cullen undoubtedly boosted his popularity. Since the movie series ended, he has been busy, and has extensively grown his catalog. Facinelli has appeared in American Odyssey (2015), Supergirl (2015 – 2016), and 13 Minutes (2021), among many others.

Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Ashley Greene attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Aftermath" at The Landmark Westwood on August 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Another one of the unforgettable stars of Twilight, Ashley Greene portrayed Alice Cullen. She had only appeared in two movies before Twilight (2008), so this was her breakout role. Over the course of the five movies, she grew in popularity and amassed a sizable fanbase. Afterward, she went on to star in many other films. These include, Wish I Was Here (2014), Accident Man (2018), and Bombshell (2019), among others. She has been married to Australian TV personality Paul Khoury since 2018.

Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Kellan Lutz speaks onstage at the Twilight 10th Anniversary panel during 2018 New York Comic Con - Day 4 at on October 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Like many aforementioned stars of the films, Kellan Lutz’s first big movie role was in Twilight. He portrayed Emmett Cullen, the Cullen family’s physically strongest vampire. Since he rounded up with the series in 2012, Lutz has continued building up his acting career. He has acting credits in Extraction (2015), Guardians of the Tomb (2018), and What Men Want (2019), among others. Lutz married Brittany Gonzales in 2017 and they have two kids together.

Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale)

Jackson Rathbone at the "Love Lies Bleeding" Los Angeles premiere screening held at Fine Arts Theatre on March 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Soon after wrapping up with Twilight in 2012, Jackson Rathbone got married to Sheila Hafsadi in 2013. They have lived together happily since then, and now have three kids. Rathbone has never stopped acting. As a matter of fact, he has starred in at least one film every year since 2013. These include Pali Road (2015), Horseshoe Theory (2017), and Samson (2018). His most recent project was Condor’s Nest (2023), and he is set to appear in an upcoming film titled The Island.