Matthew Lawrence Alleges An Oscar-Winning Hollywood Director Demanded He Get Naked In A Hotel Room To Secure A Role

Matthew Lawrence has been in the acting world since a very young age. Overall, he is someone who got to be on shows like Brotherly Love and even Boy Meets World. However, as a child actor, he has certainly seen the dark side of Hollywood. It is an extremely tough industry to be a part of, and there are plenty of instances of talented actors being exploited, in one way or another. Some of these Hollywood horror stories have gone viral, and there is a feeling that L.A. is just a corrupt place to be. For Lawrence, that has certainly been true.

In the latest episode of the Brotherly Love Podcast, Lawrence spoke on a horror story he had while in the industry. Essentially, he had a director proposition him in a hotel room. The director asked him to take his clothes off, and it was all extremely bizarre. Lawrence notes that this director was fairly prominent and that it was for a big role. Overall, this is extremely harrowing to listen to, and you have to appreciate his bravery for telling the story.

Matthew Lawrence Speaks

"There have been many times in my life where I've been propositioned to get a huge role," Lawrence explained. "I've lost my agency because I went to the hotel room...of a very prominent Oscar award winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, and said he needed to take Polaroids of me. And if I did x, y, and z, I would be the next Marvel character. I didn't do that and my agency fired me because I left this director's room."

