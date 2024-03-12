By now, we're all aware of legendary comedian, actor, and entertainment legend Mike Epps, for his hilarious inclusions in films such as Next Friday, Friday After Next, The Hangover, and many others. Given that Mike Epps has been a fixture in the comedy world for so long, many fans have begun to wonder, who is Mike Epps's wife, Kyra Robinson Epps? Epps recently found himself in hot water for comments made on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, wherein the comedian joked that he's never treated a woman properly. These jokes led to a bit of concern for Kyra's health and well-being, though the comedian later doubled back to apologize to his wife and assure his fans that he was just joking. Here's everything we know about Kyra Epps, formerly Kyra Robinson.

She Is A Television Producer

Mike Epps didn't just take any old civilian to be his lovely bride, as his wife is actually part of the television industry. Kyra Epps has IMDb credits on several classic programs, including Just Keke, the BET Social Awards, and Mike Epps: Ready To Sell Out. Clearly, the pair have a very well-integrated relationship, as they can balance working together and living together in harmony. In fact, Mike Epps has quipped in the past that his wife is responsible for helping him formulate more than half of his on-stage material.

Kyra Epps has won multiple Image Awards, and currently works alongside Mike on the HGTV series Buying Back The Block. According to the official HGTV description of the show, "comedian Mike Epps and his wife Kyra have bought several homes on his childhood block in Indianapolis, and their goal is to revitalize the struggling neighborhood and bring back the charm, community and character that Mike valued growing up."

Before trying her hand at producing for TV, Kyra Epps attended Columbia College intending to become a journalist and even joined NBC’s investigative unit. Her career pivoted once she was hired by Paramount Studios, where she made the connections to launch her programming through Oprah Winfrey's OWN.

She First Met Mike Epps In 2017

According to a 2019 episode of The View, Mike Epps met his wife Kyra at an airport in the wee hours of the morning. Kyra herself revealed Mike approached her and asked her to dance while she was half asleep, which she found odd but endearing. After dating for two years, Mike and Kyra married in 2019, with a lavish event at The Resort on Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

The massive wedding accrued over 200 guests, including famous friends of the couple who flew in by helicopter. Despite the enormous guest list, photos of the wedding are hard to locate, as the couple requested all guests relinquish their cell phones before the event began in the interest of privacy.

Mike & Kyra Share Two Children

Mike Epps and his wife announced the birth of their first child in March of 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic first kicked off. Their daughter, Indiana Rose, is Kyra's first child and Mike's fifth. As far back as 2016, before he had even met his wife, Mike Epps has expressed that he wants a son. This made Mike and Kyra extremely happy when their second child arrived in October 2021, a boy named Michael. Since then, Mike and Kyra Epps seem to be living the model married life, privately raising their family while working together to bring high quality television entertainment to the masses.

