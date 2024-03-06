E-40 Showered With Love By The Warriors In New ESPN Profile

A profile highlighting the relationship between E-40 and the Golden State Warriors has shown just how much the team loves the rap legend. "Since I can remember, 40 was 'Uncle Earl.' I would go over to his house and hang with his kids Droop-E and Emari. I think both 40 and my father, being from the Bay and doing positive things for the city, turned their friendship into a brotherhood. To this day, they think of themselves as brothers," Gary Payton II told ESPN. "I always gravitate to people who aren't following the scene, but who are in the scene," noted Andre Iguodala, who grew up listening to 40's music in Chicago.

Furthermore, it's not a one-sided love. 40 is a constant presence at Oracle Arena and has the number of basically every player on the team. "If you make yourself present and show people you're successful at the games, people will show love. This is a dynasty, one of the greatest in many years. It all makes sense for me, to put myself in the presence of greatness and be elite," 40 said.

E-40 Resolves Playoff Dispute With The Kings

However, 40's fandom has not always gone unchecked. During the NBA playoffs last year, 40 was removed from a Warriors game against the Kings. According to 40, he was subjected to consistent heckling from a white fan but security only intervened when he responded. He claimed that the security at the Golden 1 Center viewed him as the instigator.

After threatening to boycott the rest of the series, 40 issued a joint statement with the Kings. "After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night." the statement began. 40's addressing of the heckling behind him had been characterized as "excessive standing". However, these claims were addressed as the statement continued. "Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl "E-40" Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat. The outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between two parties." This claim was undercut by ESPN sources claiming E-40 was not warned about his conduct prior to being removed.

