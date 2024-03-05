Patty Mills Net Worth 2024: What Is The Australian Basketball Player Worth?

Patty Mills, the Australian basketball sensation, has carved out a remarkable career in the NBA, leaving fans and analysts alike curious about his financial standing. With an estimated net worth of around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Mills has solidified himself as not just a formidable player on the court, but also a savvy businessman off it. Let's delve into the life, career, and various elements that have contributed to Patty Mills' net worth in 2024.

Early Life & Beginnings

Born on August 11, 1988, in Canberra, Australia, Patrick Sammy Mills showed a keen interest in basketball at a young age. His parents, Benny and Yvonne Mills, both played professional basketball, laying the foundation for his love of the sport. Mills excelled in his youth, representing Australia in various international competitions before making his mark in college basketball at Saint Mary's College of California.

NBA Career

Mills declared for the NBA draft in 2009 and was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round, 55th overall. His journey in the NBA began, and over the years, Mills has proven himself as a valuable asset on multiple teams. Notably, he played a crucial role in the San Antonio Spurs' championship-winning campaign in 2014, earning him widespread recognition for his talent and work ethic.

Mills' tenure with the Spurs lasted over a decade, during which he showcased his scoring ability and leadership on and off the court. His contributions to the team's success undoubtedly bolstered his financial standing, as contracts and endorsements poured in.

In 2020, Mills signed a lucrative deal with the Brooklyn Nets, further solidifying his status as a sought-after player in the league. While his on-court performance continues to impress, Mills has also ventured into philanthropy and community work, establishing himself as a role model beyond the basketball court.

Factors Contributing To Net Worth

Apart from his earnings from contracts and endorsements, Patty Mills' net worth is influenced by various factors. Endorsement deals with major brands, including Adidas and Nike, have undoubtedly added to his financial portfolio. Additionally, investments in real estate and other ventures have likely contributed to his wealth accumulation.

Furthermore, Mills' international appeal has opened doors to opportunities beyond the NBA. His involvement with the Australian national team, commonly known as the Boomers, has not only showcased his talent on a global stage but also increased his marketability in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Off the court, Mills is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his work with Indigenous communities in Australia. Through his foundation, he has initiated programs aimed at empowering Indigenous youth through sports and education, showcasing his commitment to giving back to his community.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patty Mills' net worth in 2024 stands at an estimated $8 million, a testament to his success both as an NBA player and as a businessman. From his humble beginnings in Australia to his stellar career in the NBA, Mills has consistently demonstrated resilience, skill, and a commitment to making a difference, both on and off the court. As he continues to make strides in his career, it's evident that Patty Mills' impact transcends basketball, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.