Devin Ratray Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Home Alone" Icon Worth?

Devin Ratray is an American actor, musician, and writer. He has navigated a diverse career in the entertainment industry, leading to a net worth of approximately $400,000 in 2024, as reported by Net Worth Post. Ratray, best known for his role as Buzz McCallister in the beloved Home Alone series, has carved out a niche for himself, showcasing his versatility across various genres and platforms. His journey from a child actor in one of the most iconic Christmas movies to a multifaceted artist in adulthood highlights a career marked by resilience, talent, and an ability to reinvent himself.

Early Beginnings & Breakthrough

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Devin Ratray attends the New York Premiere of RADiUS-TWC's. BLUE RUIN at BAM Rose Cinemas on April 22, 2014 also in New York City. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for RADiUS-TWC)

Devin Ratray's entry into the world of acting was marked by his role in Home Alone (1990) and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), where he captured the hearts of audiences worldwide as Kevin McCallister's older brother. These roles catapulted him into the limelight at a young age and laid the foundation for his career. Born on January 11, 1977, in New York City, Ratray was drawn to the arts early on, encouraged by a supportive family background in the entertainment industry. His initial foray into acting during childhood set the stage for a career that would later encompass a wide range of film, television, and music roles.

Career Evolution & Diversification

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Sharon Stone and Devin Ratray attends the Hollywood Reporter. TV Talks & 92Y Present: HBO's "Mosaic" on January 16, 2018 also in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Post-Home Alone, Ratray did not rest on his laurels but sought to diversify his portfolio. Transitioning from a child actor to an adult role is a challenge that many find impossible, yet Ratray navigated this transition with aplomb. He took on roles in movies such as Nebraska (2013) and Blue Ruin (2013), demonstrating his ability to handle complex characters and situations. His television appearances have been equally impressive, with notable roles in series like Law & Order: SVU and Russian Doll, further proving his versatility as an actor. Beyond acting, Ratray's passion for music has led him to pursue a career as a musician, adding another dimension to his creative output.

A Multifaceted Talent

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: (L-R) Will Forte and Devin Ratray attend the 'Nebraska' special screening at Paris Theater on November 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Ratray's talents extend beyond acting into writing and music, showcasing his multifaceted abilities in the arts. His engagement with music, particularly with his band Little Bill and the Beckleys, reveals a creative versatility that complements his acting career. This aspect of his career highlights his artistic diversity and enriches his persona in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, Ratray's contributions as a writer and producer for various projects indicate a deep understanding of the creative process, from concept to execution.