Maisie Williams Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Maisie Williams is renowned for portraying Arya Stark in the acclaimed series Game of Thrones. She has parlayed her early success into a diverse and prosperous career. According to Eric Singer, Williams's net worth stood at $6 million in 2024, a testament to her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond her acting prowess, Williams has ventured into the realms of technology and fashion, showcasing her multifaceted interests and talents. Her journey from a beloved television character to a business-savvy actress and entrepreneur illustrates a dynamic approach to her career, bridging creative passions with innovative projects.

Breakthrough & Beyond: A Stellar Acting Career

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 21: Actresses Maisie Williams, Rose Leslie, Natalie Dormer and. Sophie Turner attend HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 3 Seattle. Premiere on March 21, 2013 also in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Williams's breakout role as Arya Stark made her a household name. Over eight seasons, her character's transformation from a young girl into a fearless warrior captivated audiences worldwide. It earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations. Following Game of Thrones, Williams continued to explore diverse roles in film, television, and theater, seeking projects that challenged her and allowed her to evolve as an actress. Her performances in The New Mutants and The Owners further showcased her range, cementing her status as a versatile and dynamic performer.

Entrepreneurial Ventures: Tech & Fashion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Maisie Williams attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s. "The New Look" at Florence Gould Hall on February 12, 2024 also in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/FilmMagic)

Beyond acting, Williams has shown a keen interest in technology and fashion. They are also industries she has actively invested in and contributed to. Her co-founding of the social networking app Daisie, which aimed to connect creative professionals, highlighted her commitment to supporting and empowering artists across various fields. This venture underscores her vision for a collaborative platform facilitating innovation and creativity. Additionally, Williams's forays into fashion, including her sustainable clothing initiatives, reflect her personal values and a desire to influence the industry positively. Through these endeavors, Williams has expanded her influence beyond the screen, engaging with communities and industries that resonate with her passions.

Advocacy & Influence: A Voice For Change

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Justin Timberlake, Maisie Williams and. Andrew Garfield attend The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at. Beverly Hills on January 7, 2017 also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images)

Moreover, Williams's impact extends to her advocacy work, particularly in environmental and animal rights causes. Her platform has been a powerful tool for raising awareness and advocating for change. This also demonstrates her commitment to issues she cares deeply about. This aspect of her career underscores a broader responsibility to leverage fame for positive impact. It is a principle Williams embodies through her actions and initiatives. Her influence is measured by her professional achievements and her contributions to social and environmental causes, making her a role model for fans and peers alike.

Maisie Williams's role in Game of Thrones and her ventures in tech and fashion have demonstrated a profound ability to adapt and thrive in various domains. Her journey reflects a successful career in entertainment and a dedication to meaningful engagement with the world around her, embodying the essence of a modern, multifaceted artist.