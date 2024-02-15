Rachel Dolezal Loses Teaching Job After Her OnlyFans Got Discovered

Rachel Dolezal is someone who came to infamy back in 2014. Overall, this was because she was the head of an NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington. This doesn't seem too newsworthy on the surface. However, it became alleged that she was faking her ethnicity. It was revealed that she had two white parents and that she was simply presenting as a black woman to further her career. It was all extremely bizarre and she faded into obscurity. However, she got back into the news in 2021 thanks to the launch of her OnlyFans account.

Sometime in between then and now, Dolezal began working at a school in Arizona. According to the outlet KVOA, Dolezal, who now goes by Nkechi Diallo, was fired from her position this past week. The Catalina Foothills School District ended up finding out about her OnlyFans and decided to swiftly take action. As the school district explained, Dolezal was fired because the “posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy.”

Rachel Dolezal Loses Her Position

For many, this was the first time they heard that Dolezal had changed her name. Furthermore, this is also the first time people are finding out about her OnlyFans account. Whatever the case, this is another example of how social media continues to be monitored by employers. Nothing gets passed them, and there have been numerous teachers who have lost their jobs due to the possession of an OnlyFans account. It is still a taboo subject and it doesn't seem like a whole lot of progress has been made.

