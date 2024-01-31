Corey Hawkins Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Corey Antonio Hawkins' path began with a strong foundation in theatre. A graduate of the Juilliard School, Hawkins honed his craft on stage, showcasing his range and depth as an actor. His early career was marked by performances in prestigious theatres, setting the stage for his transition to screen. These formative years in theatre were critical in developing his skills and opening doors to larger platforms. His career has blossomed to a net worth of $4 million by 2024, as stated by Zac Johnson, showing his dedication to his career.

Transition To Film & Television

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Actors O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins and. Jason Mitchell attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on. April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)

Hawkins' transition from stage to screen was marked by impactful roles in both film and television. His portrayal of Dr. Dre in the critically acclaimed film Straight Outta Compton was a turning point. It brought him to a wider audience and acclaim. Following this, his roles in television series like 24: Legacy further showcased his versatility as an actor. These roles not only enhanced his reputation in the industry but also played a significant role in the growth of his net worth.

Diverse Roles & Continued Success

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Danielle Brooks and Corey Hawkins attend ELLE's Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images,)

Continuing his journey in the entertainment industry, Hawkins has taken on a diverse range of characters, demonstrating his ability to adapt to various genres and stories. His selection of roles reflects his commitment to challenging himself and exploring different aspects of his craft. This diversity has not only added to his artistic repertoire but also contributed to his financial success, culminating in a substantial net worth.

Personal Life & Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: (L-R) Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Ed Lover, Ice Cube, DJ Whoo Kid, F. Gary Gray and OÕShea Jackson Jr. pose for a group photo for The Ed Lover Show on SiriusXM's Backspin Channel at SiriusXM Studios on August 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Off-screen, Hawkins maintains a relatively private personal life. His commitment to his profession and his involvement in charitable causes reflect his personal values. Known for his dedication to the arts and education, Hawkins' off-screen endeavors complement his on-screen achievements. As he continues to engage in new projects and explore opportunities, his influence in the industry and contribution to society are likely to expand, further impacting his net worth and public standing.