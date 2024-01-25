Athletes Who Have Used Performance-Enhancing Drugs

In the world of sports, the pressure of achieving excellence often pushes athletes to indulge in performance-enhancing drugs. Awe-inspiring feats are often achieved in sports, and records are set or broken every other year. However, sometimes, these feats are not always accomplished purely off of skill, dedication, and training. The allure of surpassing limits and standing on the podium of victory has led many an athlete down a perilous path. As a result, many athletes have been suspended or even banned from competing professionally.

When the line between fair play and unethical enhancement became blurred, these individuals ultimately forsook the sportsman’s integrity. Throughout the history of elite sports, many athletes have unfortunately given up on boosting their natural state. Tristan Thompson is the latest star athlete to be suspended after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Here’s a list of some other athletes across sports who have indulged in PEDs.

Marion Jones (Track And Field)

TOPSHOT - World sprint champion Marion Jones of the US crosses the finish line before a crowd in excess of 100,000 at Stadium Australia to win the final of the women's 100m on 23 September, 2000 at the Sydney Olympic Games. Jones snatched the gold in 10.75 The silver medal went to Ekaterina Thanou of Greece and and the bronze medal to Tanya Lawrence of Jamaica. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the most famous athletes in the history of the sport, track and field star Marion Jones specialized in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and long jump events. She represented the US in several international competitions and is a three-time 100-meter world champion. Additionally, at the 2000 Summer Olympics, Jones won three gold medals and two bronze medals. However, in what is now regarded as one of the biggest cases of drug violation in athletics (the BALCO scandal), it was revealed that she used steroids. Following her confession in 2007, she was stripped of her Olympic medals. She was also stripped of every other medal, point, or result she received after September 1, 2000.

Wilson Chandler (Basketball)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Wilson Chandler #21 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Wilson Chandler declared for the NBA draft in 2007 and was subsequently selected by the New York Knicks. Afterward, he played with the Knicks until 2011 when he joined the Denver Nuggets. Since then, he has also played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Clippers. However, in 2020, he received a 25-game suspension from the NBA. After testing positive for Ipamorelin, Chandler is now among the list of athletes who have used performance-enhancing drugs.

Kenta Bell (Triple Jump)

Kenta Bell of the United States was seventh in the triple jump at 56-1 3/4 (17.11m) in the IAAF World Championships in Athletics at Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, August 11, 2005. (Photo by Kirby Lee/WireImage)

Former triple jumper Kenta Bell is known for his achievements in track and field. From the early 2000s, he was winning medals, frequently finishing within the top three at events. In 2003 and 2004, Bell finished in third place at the IAAF World Athletics Finals. Additionally, he represented the US at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, as well as in the 2003 and 2005 World Championships. Bell was having a good run and was recognized as a rising star in the triple jump.

However, that was first tampered with in 2007 when he received a three-month doping ban after testing positive for methylprednisolone. After his ban elapsed, Bell managed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics, representing the US a second time. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it past the qualifying stage. Almost a decade later, on November 7, 2017, he received a lifetime ban from USADA for engaging in and orchestrating prohibited doping conduct.

Gwen Berry (Hammer Throw)

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Gwen Berry of Team United States competes in the Women's Hammer Throw Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

World Record-holder and three-time national champion, Gwen Berry is a superstar in the sport of hammer throw. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old is also one of many athletes who have indulged in performance-enhancing drugs. Throughout her career, she has achieved many impressive feats, wining multiple Gold medals, and representing the US at the Olympics. However, at this time, Berry has received two doping violation suspensions. The first was issued in 2016 when she tested positive for vilanterol trifenatate, and lasted for three months. Subsequently, in 2023, she was issued a 16-month suspension after she tested positive for a banned substance.

Damu Cherry (Hurdling)

BERLIN - AUGUST 19: Damu Cherry of United States competes in the women's 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final during day five of the 12th IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

While she is now retired, Damu Cherry specialized in the 100-meter hurdles when she competed. During her hurdling career, Cherry achieved success. At the 2006 World Athletics Final, she came in second place. Additionally, although she didn’t earn a medal at the 2006 World Indoor Championships, she came close,placing sixth. Subsequently, Cherry qualified for the 2008 Olympic team, and almost took home a medal. Unfortunately, she finished in fourth place at the 100-meter hurdles final. Before these notable successes, the athlete received a two-year suspension in 2003. She tested positive for Norandrosterone, was issued a suspension, and made a strong comeback in 2006.

Mary Akor Basley (Marathon)

REDONDO BEACH - 07/04/09 - Staff Photo: SCOTT VARLEY. Several thousand runners take part in the 16th Annual 4th of July Village Runner 5K. The course begins and end in the Riviera Village after a long run along the Esplinade and back. Women's winner Mary Akor. (Photo by Scott Varley/Digital First Media/ Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)

Nigerian-American athlete Mary Akor Basley started running long distances at a young age. In 1989, at the age of 13, she ran her first marathon. Afterward, at 15, she managed to qualify for the 1992 Olympics but wasn’t sent by the Nigerian Olympic Committee. However, that didn’t cut her athletic dreams short as she grew up to become a prominent long-distance runner. After moving to the US, Basley improved and eventually got into her stride as she got older. She competed in many races, and was ranked the sixth fastest US woman marathoner in 2007. Unfortunately, in 2012, Basley received a two-year ban for using performance-enhancing drugs when she tested positive for Clenbuterol.

