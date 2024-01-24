NBA Players Who Have Been Suspended Or Banned For Drug Violations

Over the years, there have been many instances of drug violations by players in the NBA. The league, synonymous with excellent sportsmanship, has not been immune to the pervasive issue of substance abuse. Consequently, when caught, players have to face the consequences and are penalized. They are either suspended for several games or indefinitely banned from playing.

Throughout the history of the association, substance abuse has unfortunately maintained an enigmatic presence. From promising rookies to seasoned veterans, the league has witnessed the rise and fall of athletes who have succumbed to the allure of substances. While marijuana is no longer banned by the NBA, other drugs most definitely are. The most recent victim is Tristan Thompson, who was recently suspended for 25 games for substance abuse after he tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. Here’s a list of seven other NBA players who have been taken off the court for drug violations.

Roy Tarpley

LOS ANGELES - 1987: Roy Tarpley #42 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a free-throw during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California in 1987. (Photo by Mike Powell/Getty Images)

Born on November 28, 1964, Roy Tarpley was a talented and promising player in the prestigious league. However, he experienced a tumultuous career marked by personal struggles, drug violations, and ultimately, a ban from the NBA. His journey in the league began in the mid-80s when his skill as a power forward and center caught the attention of scouts. Subsequently, he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks as the seventh overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft.

Although he quickly made an impact on the team, troubles soon followed. Between late 1989 and 1991, Tarpley violated the league’s substance abuse policy three times. The first two times, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was duly suspended. However, the third time, in October 1991, he was permanently banned from the NBA for repeated violations and alleged cocaine use. Although he was reinstated two years later, Tarpley got banned for good after he violated the aftercare program. He sadly passed away at the age of 50 on January 9, 2015, due to liver failure.

Richard Dumas

20 Feb 1996: Richard Dumas of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Orlando Magic played at the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Magic won the game, 123-104. Mandatory Credit: ALLSPORT USA /Allsport

In his prime, Richard Dumas was an insanely talented NBA player, but his career was derailed by drug violations. Playing in the position of small forward, Dumas joined the Phoenix Suns after being selected in the 1991 NBA Draft. However, shortly after, the player was briefly suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, allegedly cocaine. Following his return, there was a period of calm in his career where he avoided suspensions and whatnot.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last for very long. In 1993, he was suspended again for the use of a banned substance and was only reinstated two years later. Upon his return, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, but his stay there was short. The player violated a clause in his contract that prohibited him from consuming alcohol and was subsequently banned from the NBA. Afterward, he played for many teams in smaller leagues but ultimately retired from basketball in 2003.

Stanley Roberts

28 Nov 1997: Center Stanley Roberts of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands on the court during a game against the Denver Nuggets at the McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets won the game 95-84.

Like Richard Dumas, Stanley Roberts was a part of the 1991 NBA Draft. He was selected by the Orlando Magic and was the 23rd overall pick of that set. After the 1991-1992 season, he went on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers from 1992 to 1997 before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 1997-1998 season. He briefly played for Aris, a Greek team, in 1998. However, in 1999, he was back in the NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, but was soon banned after he tested positive for amphetamines. Although he was permanently banned at first, Roberts was eventually reinstated three seasons later.

O.J. Mayo

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 25: O.J. Mayo #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 25, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In 2008, O.J. Mayo got selected by the Timberwolves and was the third overall pick at that year’s NBA Draft. However, he was traded that same day to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he stayed until 2012. Subsequently, he joined the Dallas Mavericks for the 2012-2013 season, before settling with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2013 to 2016. In 2011, the NBA suspended Mayo for drug violations after testing positive for DHEA, but only for 10 games. However, in 2016, following another violation of their drug policy, the league banned the player. Although he was eligible to apply for reinstatement in 208, Mayo has not returned to the NBA since.

Chris Andersen

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: Chris Andersen #11 of the Miami Heat reacts in the third quarter while taking on the San Antonio Spurs during Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals at AmericanAirlines Arena on June 20, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Chris Andersen is another basketball icon briefly lost his place in the NBA due to drug violations. Also known as Birdman, the player joined his first NBA team, the Denver Nuggets, in 2001. He stayed with the Nuggets until 2004 when he transitioned to the New Orleans Hornets. However, in 2006, Andersen’s progression in the NBA was threatened after he was found guilty of violating the league’s substance abuse policy. It took two years before he was finally reinstated, but he managed to achieve success after returning.

Tyreke Evans

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 26: Tyreke Evans #13 of the Sacramento Kings in action against the Los Angeles Lakers at Power Balance Pavilion on December 26, 2011 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One of the more recent NBA stars, Tyreke Evans was found guilty of drug violations in 2019. While he was selected by the Sacramento Kings in 2009, by 2019, he was with the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately for Evans, less than a year after he joined the team, he was banned by the NBA. Although he was reinstated two years later, Evans only briefly played for Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League before being waived.

Jalen Harris

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Jalen Harris #00 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on October 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jalen Harris was drafted in the second round in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. Subsequently, he was placed in Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. That was the team he played the 2021-2022 season with until he was banned by the NBA for drug violations. Harris was dismissed from the league on July 21, 2021, but was eligible to apply for reinstatement in 2022. After his application, he was officially reinstated on September 25, 2022, and now plays with the Windy City Bulls.

