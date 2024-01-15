Nike Dunk Low "Pacific Moss" Officially Unveiled: Details

The Nike Dunk Low will never go away.

BYAlexander Cole
Nike-Dunk-Low-Pacific-Moss-DV0833-105-5

Overall, one of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a shoe that has been around for the 80s, and it will not go away, anytime soon. Although, no one wants it to go away. After all, that would be silly. At the end of the day, this is an iconic shoe that has stood the test of time. While it may not always be on trend, it is always something that is worth purchasing for your collection. There are always a plethora of amazing colorways that are out there for you to choose from.

We may be in the Winter, but there is no doubt that many of you are still looking for colorways that can be worn in the Spring. Perhaps you live in a warmer climate and can cop something for right now. Well, you can be sure that Nike is always going to have you covered with some heat. Below, you can find images for the Nike Dunk Low "Pacific Moss." It is a neutral-toned shoe that is absolutely going to generate some excitement.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Anthracite” Officially Revealed

"Pacific Moss" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe is covered in a gorgeous white leather that serves as the base. This is found on the toe box, tongue, back heel, and even the side panels. Secondly, the overlays here are the aforementioned "Pacific Moss" which feels like it has an olive tone to it. Overall, it is a great colorway and we're sure there are a lot of fans who will be looking to grab a pair.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe is set to drop during the Spring of this year. Furthermore, the price of the shoe has been set at $115 USD which is the standard going rate. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Nike Dunk Low, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always keep you informed on new releases.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Panda” Restocking Again

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.