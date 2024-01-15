Nike Dunk Low "Pacific Moss" Officially Unveiled: Details

Overall, one of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a shoe that has been around for the 80s, and it will not go away, anytime soon. Although, no one wants it to go away. After all, that would be silly. At the end of the day, this is an iconic shoe that has stood the test of time. While it may not always be on trend, it is always something that is worth purchasing for your collection. There are always a plethora of amazing colorways that are out there for you to choose from.

We may be in the Winter, but there is no doubt that many of you are still looking for colorways that can be worn in the Spring. Perhaps you live in a warmer climate and can cop something for right now. Well, you can be sure that Nike is always going to have you covered with some heat. Below, you can find images for the Nike Dunk Low "Pacific Moss." It is a neutral-toned shoe that is absolutely going to generate some excitement.

"Pacific Moss" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe is covered in a gorgeous white leather that serves as the base. This is found on the toe box, tongue, back heel, and even the side panels. Secondly, the overlays here are the aforementioned "Pacific Moss" which feels like it has an olive tone to it. Overall, it is a great colorway and we're sure there are a lot of fans who will be looking to grab a pair.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe is set to drop during the Spring of this year. Furthermore, the price of the shoe has been set at $115 USD which is the standard going rate. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Nike Dunk Low, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always keep you informed on new releases.

