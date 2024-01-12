Emma Stone Applies For "Jeopardy!" Every Year, Actress Reveals

Emma Stone has revealed that she applies to appear on Jeopardy! every year. "You can only take it once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz & they don’t tell you how you did. Guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right," Stone said on the Variety Award Circuit podcast.

Jeopardy!, which has been on the air since 1964 and in daily syndication since 1984, is considered one of the hardest shows to appear on. The application is incredibly rigorous, starting with the preliminary application quiz that Stone spoke about. While the full application process is still mostly secret, Ringer journalist Claire McNear wrote an extensive book about the show, including the journey potential contestants take to get on the show.

Taraji P. Henson Speaks On The Color Purple Set Experience

Meanwhile, Henson has spoken out about the treatment she experienced on the set of The Color Purple. In a scathing interview against the treatment of Black actors in Hollywood, Taraji P. Henson has in particular slammed a decision to provide rental cars to the cast of The Color Purple. "They gave us rental cars, and I was like, “I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta.” This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car? So I was like, “Can I get a driver or security to take me?” I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, “Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.” Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of “Empire” fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs," Henson told the New York Times.

Furthermore, Henson noted the toll that such a "fight" has her and others. "It wears on your soul because you fight so hard to establish a name for yourself and be respected in this town to no avail. With Black films, they just don’t want to take us overseas and I don’t understand that. Black translates all over the world, so why wouldn’t the movies? I have a following in China of all places. Y’all not going to capitalize on that? Don’t everybody want to make money here? I’m not the person that pulls the race card every time, but what else is it, then? Tell me. I’d rather it not be race, please give me something else," she noted.

