Shaq Speaks On Retiring League-Wide Jersey Retirements

Shaq has said he doesn't necessarily agree with league-wide retirements of certain player jerseys. “I hate the fact that they hang up other people’s jerseys. I hope I’m not disrespecting anybody by this term. This thing is ours. This is what we built. Michael Jordan ain’t never play for the Heat. Bill Russell ain’t never play for the Heat. You did your own thing with your little Celtics family and Chicago family. But this Miami thing? I was one of the original championship families… this is our thing. So, I don’t like that personally," Shaq said.

The Hall of Famer, whose jersey is retired by the Heat, was opining on the retirements following the news that the team would be retiring Udonis Haslem's jersey in January. Haslem's jersey will be just the sixth jersey retired by the Heat. The other jerseys of Heat players that have been retired are Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Udonis Haslem Explains Shading Bill Russell

However, Haslem himself has found himself in hot water this week for comments about Bill Russell. Haslem explained why he had once said "F-ck Bill Russell" during a huddle speech. "I had to repent that. I love Bill. There's no disrespect to Bill. I love Bill. He just caught that stray," Haslem admitted. However, he went on to explain that it wasn't a pointed comment. Instead, it was an off-handed remark as part of a large rallying cry about the Boston-Miami rivalry.

"Will you ever see a Miami Heat jersey in hanging the Boston rafters? Ever? In life? I wouldn't give a f-ck if a Miami Heat player was on the basketball. Who's that motherf-cker on the basketball? What's his name? Jerry West. That motherf-cker played for the Heat, he would never hang in the rafters. He would never. They would never hang Jerry West's Miami Heat jersey in the Boston rafters. Never in life. Respect to Bill Russell. I love him. Why the f-cker he got to hang in here?" Haslem explained.

